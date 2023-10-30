Ivanka Trump’s evidence at father Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial delayed

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump’s evidence at her father’s New York civil fraud trial is being delayed until next week so there is sufficient time for her to be questioned, a judge said.

Former US president Donald Trump’s eldest daughter had been due to go into the witness box on Friday, when the Manhattan trial typically meets for a half-day session, but lawyers in the case said her evidence is likely to take a full day, if not longer.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who last week rejected Ivanka Trump’s bid to avoid giving evidence, said she will now appear on November 8.

The judge had floated the idea of making Friday a full-day court session, but Donald Trump’s lawyers said they could not do that because of other commitments.

Former president Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

“I think we’re all OK with Ivanka on Wednesday the 8th,” Judge Engoron said in court after discussing the matter with state lawyers and Donald Trump’s defence team.

The scheduling change now puts Ivanka Trump in the witness box at the end of a blockbuster stretch in a case that threatens to disrupt her family’s real estate empire.

She will be giving evidence hours before her father, the 2024 Republican front-runner, holds a campaign rally in Miami near the televised debate he is skipping with rivals for the party’s presidential nomination.

New York attorney general Letitia James sued Donald Trump, his company and top executives – including sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr – last year, alleging they conspired to exaggerate his wealth on financial statements that were used to secure loans and make deals.

Ivanka Trump, a former executive at her father’s Trump Organisation, was originally listed as a defendant in Ms James’s lawsuit, but an appeals court dismissed her from the case in June, saying claims against her were too old.

Donald Trump and the other defendants have denied wrongdoing.

Donald Trump has called the trial a politically motivated sham.

The case could strip Donald Trump of some of his corporate holdings and marquee properties such as Trump Tower.

Ms James and Judge Engoron are Democrats.

Originally scheduled to precede her father in the witness box, Ivanka Trump will now follow him as the final witness called by Ms James’s lawyers.

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are scheduled to give evidence on Wednesday and Thursday.

Donald Trump is expected in the witness box on November 6.

Following Ivanka Trump’s evidence, the defence will start calling witnesses.

Donald Trump’s lawyers listed 127 names on a witness list submitted before the trial began on October 2.

Some overlap state witnesses.

Ivanka Trump left her job as a Trump Organisation executive vice president in January 2017, joining her father’s presidential administration as an unpaid adviser.

After Donald Trump exited the White House in 2021, she moved to Florida.

Ivanka Trump fought a subpoena to give evidence at the civil fraud trial, arguing through a lawyer that the state failed to properly serve her and that she should not be forced to give evidence because she is not a party to the case and does not live in New York.

She could still appeal against Judge Engoron’s ruling that requires her to go into the witness box.

Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, told Judge Engoron at a hearing on Friday that state lawyers “just don’t have jurisdiction over her”.

One of Donald Trump’s lawyers, Christopher Kise, argued that state lawyers “just want another free-for-all on another of President Trump’s children”.

State lawyers countered that Ivanka Trump was a key participant in some events discussed in the case and remains financially and professionally intertwined with the family business and its leaders.

Judge Engoron, ordering Ivanka Trump to give evidence, cited documents showing she continued to have ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments.

“Ms Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” he said.

Ivanka Trump in 2017 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

During her years at the Trump Organisation, Ivanka Trump was involved in negotiating and securing financing for various properties, including a lease and loan for a Washington hotel and loans for a Doral, Florida, golf resort and a hotel and condo skyscraper in Chicago, according to court filings.

According to Ms James’s office, Ivanka Trump retained a financial interest in Trump Organisation operations even after leaving for the White House, including an interest in the now-sold Washington hotel.

In court papers that included emails and other documents, state lawyers said the Trump Organisation and its staff have also bought insurance for Ivanka Trump and her businesses, managed her household staff and credit card bills, rented her apartment and paid her legal fees.

In 2021 federal disclosures, she reported 2.6 million dollars (£2.1 million) in income from Trump entities, including revenue from a vehicle known as TTT Consulting LLC.