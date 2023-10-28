US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, according to a US official.

The two sides worked out an agreement in principle for the meeting during the summit as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met with secretary of state Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday, the official told the Associated Press.

The official said the two sides have not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics.

The White House said in a statement following Friday’s meetings the two sides were “working toward” a face-to-face meeting between the presidents on the sidelines of APEC, a forum of 21 Pacific countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Biden met with Mr Wang on Friday in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. The meeting, with Mr Blinken and Mr Sullivan present, was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilising an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

The White House said Mr Biden “emphasised that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication,” and he “underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges”.

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden viewed his meeting with Mr Wang as “a positive development, and a good opportunity to keep the conversation going.”

Mr Biden had been widely expected to talk with Mr Wang in a reciprocal action after Mr Xi met with Mr Blinken in June.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken shake hands with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi after a bilateral meeting in Washington (Jose Luis Magana, AP)

Beijing has yet to confirm if Mr Xi will travel to San Francisco for the annual APEC summit, which runs from November 11 to 17.

Mr Wang is in the middle of a three-day visit to Washington, where he has been meeting with top US officials.

After his initial meeting with Mr Blinken on Thursdau, the Chinese side said “the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations and issues of common concern in a constructive atmosphere”.