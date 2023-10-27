Epidemiologist who helped drive China’s anti-Covid fight dies aged 60

Wu Zunyou

Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou, who helped drive anti-Covid measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes, has died aged 60.

An announcement from China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention about Mr Wu’s death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed”.

The news of his death came just hours after the death of former premier Li Keqiang was announced. Mr Li was the country’s deputy leader during the pandemic.