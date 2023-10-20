Notification Settings

Israel ‘does not plan to control life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas

World NewsPublished:

Yoav Gallant’s comments to politicians were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.

Israel Palestinians
Israel’s defence minister has said that after the country destroys the Hamas militant group, the military does not plan to control “life in the Gaza Strip”.

Yoav Gallant’s comments to politicians were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.

Mr Gallant said Israel expected there to be three phases to its war with Hamas.

ISRAEL Gaza
(PA Graphics)

He said it first would attack the group in Gaza with airstrikes and ground manoeuvres, then it would defeat pockets of resistance and finally it would cease its “responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip”.

