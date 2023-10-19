French officials warn young people they face heavy punishment for bomb threats

Police officers patrol during the funeral ceremony of French teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, who was stabbed to death at the school by a suspected Islamist extremist, in Arras, northern France, on Thursday

France’s government is threatening prison terms and heavy fines for callers who make fake bomb threats – after a string of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancellation of 130 flights and shut the doors of Versailles Palace three times in five days.

French officials suggested young people and children may be responsible.

Justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti blamed “little jokers, little clowns” and vowed: “They will be found, they will be punished.”

French law allows prank calls to be punished by up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of 45,000 euros (£39,181.90), the minister said.

He said minors’ parents could be made to pay for damages.

“We don’t need this. We don’t need troublemakers, psychosis, at this moment,” he said on Wednesday.

France has been on heightened alert since the deadly stabbing of a schoolteacher last week that was blamed on a suspected Islamic extremist who allegedly declared allegiance to the terrorist group calling itself Islamic State.

A funeral for Dominique Bernard, the French language teacher killed by a knife wound to the neck, was held on Thursday in Arras, the northern town where he taught at the Gambetta-Carnot school.

French transport minister Clement Beaune said false threats were made against 17 airports on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption, the evacuation of 15 airports, cancellation of 130 flights and many flight delays.