Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Airline to board passengers with window seats first in bid to speed up process

World NewsPublished:

United Airlines said the plan will be implemented on domestic flights and some international flights.

A United Airlines plane sits at a gateAirlines Window Seats
A United Airlines plane sits at a gateAirlines Window Seats

United Airlines has said it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights.

The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on October 26.

The plan, known as Wilma, for window, middle and aisle, was tested at four domestic locations and one hub.

United said that it has shown to save up to two minutes of boarding time.

United Airlines plane
The United Airlines plan was tested at four domestic locations and one hub (AP)

Those with window seats will board first, followed by those with middle seats and then those with aisle seats. United said that multiple customers on the same economy reservation, such as families, will be allowed to board their flight together.

The plan will be implemented on domestic flights and some international flights.

Individuals in first class and business class will see no change in their boarding process. There is also no change for the pre-boarding group that includes travellers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, active-duty military and families travelling with children that are two years old or younger.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News