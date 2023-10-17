Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh elected to International Olympic Committee

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The IOC is drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and ex-athletes plus leaders from politics and industry.

Belgium Road Safety
Belgium Road Safety

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC voted in eight new members to make a total of 107 drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and former athletes plus leaders from politics and industry.

Members attend annual meetings which includes approving recommended candidates as future Olympic Games hosts. They could be asked in Paris next July to change Olympic rules to let IOC president Thomas Bach seek a third leadership term in 2025 beyond the current 12-year limit.

Belgium Road Safety
Michelle Yeoh won an Oscar this year (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Hollywood star Yeoh, who has ties to the United Nations representing her home country Malaysia, was elected in a 67-9 vote by her new colleagues.

The accolade came in the same year as her Oscar win for best actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh is also an international campaigner for road safety in partnership with her husband, Jean Todt, the former head of the Ferrari team in Formula One racing.

He was president of the motorsports governing body known by its French acronym FIA.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News