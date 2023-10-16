Notification Settings

Two people killed in shooting in Brussels

World NewsPublished:

Belgian broadcasters said the two victims were Swedish.

Brussels

Two people have been killed in a shooting in central Brussels, police said.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, and Belgian broadcasters said the two victims were Swedes.

The Swedish national football team was scheduled to play Belgium three miles away at the Heysel Stadium later in the evening.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighbourhood.

She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the Israel-Hamas war which has heightened tension in several European nations.

