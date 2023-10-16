Former Finnish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari dies

Martti Ahtisaari

Martti Ahtisaari, the former president of Finland who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to resolve international conflicts, has died aged 86.

The foundation he created for preventing and resolving violent conflicts said he had died on Monday.

It said it was “deeply saddened by the loss of its founder and chair of board”.

In 2021, it was announced that Mr Ahtisaari had advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr Ahtisaari attending the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo in 2008 (AP)

Among his most notable achievements, Mr Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia’s withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia’s bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005.

He was also involved with the Northern Ireland peace process in the late 1990s, being tasked with monitoring the IRA’s disarmament process.

When the Norwegian Nobel Peace Committee honoured Nr Ahtisaari in October 2008, it cited him “for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts”.