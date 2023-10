Ecuadorians elect new president amid uptick in violence

Soldiers guard voting papers

Frightened by unprecedented violence on the streets and within prisons, Ecuadorians have a universal demand for the president they will choose on Sunday – safety.

The run-off election in the South American country pits Daniel Noboa, an heir to a banana empire, against lawyer Luisa Gonzalez. Both have limited governing experience and will undoubtedly have their work cut out.

The election comes as more Ecuadorians become victims of drug-related violence that erupted roughly three years ago and intensified in August, when a presidential candidate was assassinated in broad daylight.

People continuously watch their backs and limit how often they leave home. The uneasiness even pushed Mr Noboa to add a bulletproof vest to his daily outfit.

Whoever wins with a simple majority of votes will govern for only 15 months until May 2025, which is what remains of the presidency of Guillermo Lasso. He cut his term short when he dissolved the country’s National Assembly in May as politicians carried out impeachment proceedings against him over alleged improprieties in a contract by a state-owned company.

Presidential candidate Daniel Noboa now wears a bulletproof vest as part of his usual attire (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Mr Lasso, a conservative former banker, clashed constantly with politicians after his election in 2021 and decided not to run in the special election.

Under his watch, violent deaths soared, reaching 4,600 in 2022, the country’s highest in history and double the total in 2021.

The National Police tallied 3,568 violent deaths in the first half of 2023.

"Security affects us all, and whether poor or rich, no one is safe from criminals anymore,"

Ahead of Sunday’s election, voter Ximena Flores said: “Do you think that a new president will be able to do something in such a short time? I think not. It will be a new disappointment for everyone.”

Luisa Gonzalez previously held government roles under former president Rafael Correa (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

The spike in violence is tied to cocaine trafficking. Mexican, Colombian and Balkan cartels have set roots in Ecuador and operate with assistance from local criminal gangs.

Voting is mandatory in Ecuador for people aged 18 to 64, with anyone who does not open to a fine.

Polls close in the late afternoon on Sunday, and results are expected in the evening.

Mr Noboa and Ms Gonzalez, both of whom have served short stints as politicians, advanced to the run-off by finishing ahead of six other candidates in the election’s first round in August.

Mr Noboa, 35, is an heir to a fortune built on Ecuador’s main crop, bananas. His political career began in 2021, when he won a seat in the National Assembly and chaired its Economic Development Commission. He opened an event organising company when he was 18 and then joined his father’s Noboa Corp, where he held management positions in the shipping, logistics and commercial areas.