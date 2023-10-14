In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

A rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun has been glimpsed across the Americas.
Millions of people had looked forward to the annular solar eclipse, which sees a bright, blazing border as the moon moves between the Earth and sun.
It was a spectacular show for some parts of the western United States as the moon moved into place and the ring formed.
There were cheers for those with an unfettered view in Albuquerque, where the celestial event coincided with an international balloon fiesta that typically draws tens of thousands of spectators and hundreds of hot air balloon pilots from around the world.
Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse. When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.
At Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah tiny lights could be seen along a well known trail that snakes through a valley of red rock hoodoos as eclipse enthusiasts hit the trail before sunrise to stake out their preferred spots in nooks and crannies along the way.
As totality began in Eugene, Oregon, oohs and ahs combined with groans of disappointment as the eclipse was intermittently visible, the sun’s light poking through the cloud cover from behind the moon only at times.
Viewers on the East Coast were prepared to see less of the event — close to a quarter eclipse around midday in some areas, such as New York City — but were nonetheless geared up to watch the skies.