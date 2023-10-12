Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages

Election 2024 Trump

In a speech on Wednesday former president Donald Trump defended his record governing the nation for four years without any new wars.

He also criticised President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as the world watches a war that has already claimed 2,300 lives unfold in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Mr Trump and other Republicans have tried to lay blame on the Biden administration, particularly citing the release of nearly 6 billion dollars in frozen assets to Iran, a supporter of Hamas. Administration officials insist that money has not been spent.

“With crooked Joe Biden, you have chaos, bloodshed, war, terror and death. Look what’s happening today,” Mr Trump told a crowd of supporters in a speech that lasted more than an hour and a half at a convention centre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr Trump launched a verbal attack towards US President Joe Biden on foreign policy during his hour and a half long speech (Susan Walsh/AP)

The Biden campaign said Mr Trump has been pushing dangerous misinformation about the crisis in Israel at a time when the country should stand together.

“While Trump continues to lie about his record, President Biden is laser-focused on providing steadfast support for Israel and leading on the global stage,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said.

Mr Trump spoke to his supporters at the venue near Mar-a-Lago as he campaigns as the front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary race for the White House, despite four criminal cases against him.

Matt Gaetz appeared at the event but did not speak. Mr Gaetz is a Florida congressional ally who, with other hard-right conservatives, engineered the ousting of former House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The unprecedented action has kept Congress partly shuttered.

Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger attended Mr Trump’s speech in Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/ AP)

Mr Trump has tried to use the power vacuum to underline his lingering influence over the Republican Party, backing judiciary chairman Jim Jordan to replace Mr McCarthy.

However, Republicans on Wednesday nominated House majority leader Steve Scalise to take over the job.

Mr Jordan formed a close alliance with the former president, particularly during the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Mr Trump lost to Mr Biden.

Two of the cases against Mr Trump, in Washington and Georgia, are over his efforts to overturn the results.