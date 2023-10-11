Zelensky seeks Nato support in war against Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky joined a meeting of more than 50 defence leaders from around the world to make a personal pitch for military aid.

The move comes in the face of lagging political support in the US and new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas.

Mr Zelensky’s presence underscored growing concerns about cracks in what has been staunch international backing for Kyiv in its war against Russia’s invasion, and worries that Ukrainian forces have not made measurable progress in the counteroffensive as winter closes in.

Mr Zelensky spoke about Ukraine’s ongoing need for air defence systems and long-range missiles (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Asked about concerns that Ukraine could get less military support because of the war in Israel, Mr Zelensky said there is a “very understandable volume” that the US and Europe can provide.

Mr Zelensky said he has asked that question himself and added he thinks nobody really knows but he is still assuming US and European support.

As for the Israel complication, “of course, everybody’s afraid, and I think also Russia’s counting on it, on dividing support,” Mr Zelensky said in remarks at a press conference with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said both allies will be supported.

“We can do both and we will do both,” Mr Austin said.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, hosted by the US, comes as Ukraine is desperately seeking more weapons to help its troops regain ground from Russian forces before the muddy weather sets in.

But political chaos in Congress has stalled approval of new Ukraine funding, and there has been growing opposition among some lawmakers to any increase in spending.

Speaking as he entered Nato headquarters, Mr Zelensky noted the Israel war and said Ukrainians understand such tragedy.

United States secretary of defence Lloyd Austin with President Zelensky (Olivier Matthys, Pool Photo via AP)

But he was also quick to detail Ukraine’s ongoing need for air defence systems and long-range missiles “to push Russia out of our land”.

He told the gathering: “Next Monday, we will mark the 600th day of our resistance to Russia’s full-scale aggression against our people, against Ukraine.

“And today, no one can say for sure how many more days we will have to defend our independence and to defend our identity.

“But we can already say several things which I think are important. First, Putin will not achieve Ukraine. Second, Russia cannot afford a new arms race. And third, democracy can win this battle.”

Mr Austin told reporters traveling with him to Brussels that support for Ukraine continues unabated.

He said a number of allies will announce they are sending additional weapons and other support to Kyiv, where a key demand has been more air defence systems and munitions.

Mr Austin said: “The energy, in my view, is still there. And I will reassure them that we remain committed to this.”

Mr Austin also announced that the US will take on a new leadership role in the broader effort to build Ukraine’s air force, specifically with F-16 fighter jets.

He said the US will co-lead a coalition along with Denmark and the Netherlands and will help to organise donation of the aircraft, plans to sustain and maintain them and pilot training.

Mr Zelensky was met with applause as he entered the building (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

That training has already started in the US, Mr Austin said, and as the training will likely take months, it may not be until next spring that Ukraine is operating the F-16s.

He asserted that Ukraine is making steady progress in the war and he said allies during this meeting would focus not only on meeting Kyiv’s immediate needs but also on setting up plans to co-ordinate investments in Ukraine’s future force.

This was also the first Ukraine contact group meeting for US Joint Chiefs chairman General CQ Brown, who said that additional commitments of weapons and conversations with allies convinced him “we’re putting Ukraine in a good spot” ahead of the winter fight.

The contact group is the main forum for raising contributions of weapons, equipment and training for Kyiv’s war effort. It meets about once a month, in person and virtually, and this is the 16th gathering.

Mr Zelensky, who was greeted with applause as he entered the building, went immediately into a private session with Mr Austin and General Brown.

Zelensky’s speech comes as Ukraine prepares to mark 600 days since Russia’s invasion (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Speaking to reporters as he came in, Mr Zelensky reiterated his country’s need for long-range missiles and ammunition.

He said: “It’s very important that there are priorities. There are air defence systems. These are not just basic words. These are very concrete things and we need them.”

Following that meeting, the 31 allies and Ukraine will take part in the first Nato-Ukraine Council at this level.