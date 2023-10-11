Notification Settings

Netanyahu agrees to enter wartime unity government with opposition

World NewsPublished:

A statement from opposition politician Benny Gantz says a five-member ‘war-management’ cabinet would be formed.

Israel Palestinians

A top opposition Israeli politician says he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz, a former defence minister and military chief of staff, released what he said was a joint statement with Mr Netanyahu.

The statement said they would form a five-member “war-management” Cabinet.

Israel Politics
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have entered into an agreement to form a war Cabinet (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

It will consist of Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gantz, current defence minister Yoav Gallant and two other top officials serving as “observer” members.It said the government would not pass any legislation or decisions that are not connected to the war as long as the fighting continues.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to Mr Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

