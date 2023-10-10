President Biden interviewed in document investigation

Biden

President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement on Monday that the interview was voluntary and conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday.

The investigation is being led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the politically sensitive matter to avoid conflicts of interest.

Mr Sams said: “As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are co-operating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation.

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

“We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time.”

It is hardly unprecedented for sitting presidents to be interviewed in criminal investigations.

President George W. Bush sat for a 70-minute interview as part of an investigation into the leak of the identify of a CIA operative.

President Bill Clinton in 1998 underwent more than four hours of questioning from independent counsel Kenneth Starr before a federal grand jury.