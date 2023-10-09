Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

Passengers at Hong Kong airport

People were moved to shelters and nearly 2,000 boats recalled to port as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu slammed into southern China on Monday after leaving one dead and more than 300 injured in Taiwan.

The storm bore down on the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday, just south of the financial centre of Hong Kong and the key manufacturing regions in the surrounding area on mainland China.

The Hong Kong Observatory said on its website that Koinu was weakening from a typhoon into a tropical depression as it moved south-west along the coast of China’s Guangdong province.

Air and rail services have been suspended as Koinu, meaning “puppy” in Japanese, rolled into the region.

Koinu arrived a month after southern China and Hong Kong were lashed by Typhoon Saola, which triggered Hong Kong’s highest storm signal on a scale of 11.

A week later, Guangdong province and Hong Kong were hit with the heaviest rain in almost 140 years.

The storm also broke a windspeed record off Taiwan’s east coast, which faces the Pacific Ocean.

Ferry services connecting Hainan with mainland China were also suspended as Koinu moved across the island.