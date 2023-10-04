Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ukrainian tourists among 21 killed after bus crashes in Venice

World NewsPublished:

The incident happened in Mestre.

Italy Bus Crash scene
Italy Bus Crash scene

At least 21 people have died and 18 were injured in a fiery bus crash in a borough of Venice, Italy, across the lagoon from its historic centre.

Firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and extinguish the flames.

The bus was carrying foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, when it fell from an elevated street on Tuesday in Mestre en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera, a Venice official said.

Bus crash scene
The incident took place on Wednesday near Venice’s historic centre (AP)

Mauro Luongo, commander of the Venice firefighters team, said: “The people in the bus found themselves surrounded by flames.

“The scene we found was terrible. It took about one hour to extract some of the bodies.”

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the crash scene was “apocalyptic” and declared the city in a state of mourning.

Four of the injured were in a serious condition following the accident, which happened on the mainland just 3.7 miles north-west of the old city of Venice, said city official Renato Boraso. Two of the dead were children, another official said.

Bus crash scene
Italian firefighters work at the scene of the passenger bus accident in Mestre (AP)

The injured were transferred to five different hospitals in the region.

According to local media, the bus fell a few feet before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.

The Veneto region governor, Luca Zaia, told RAI state television that the cause of the accident was still unclear.

“This is an important tragedy, but it’s difficult to understand how it happened,” he said. “The bus was new and electric, and that street wasn’t particularly problematic.”

In 2017, 16 people on a bus carrying Hungarian students died in an accident near the northern city of Verona. And in 2013, 40 people were killed in one of Italy’s worst vehicle accidents when a bus plunged off a viaduct close to the southern city of Avellino.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News