Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Parents of US boy who killed four fellow students to face manslaughter trial

World NewsPublished:

Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, Michigan, in November 2021.

School Shooting-Michigan
School Shooting-Michigan

Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for the parents of a teenager who killed four fellow pupils at school to face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of making a gun available to Ethan Crumbley and ignoring his mental health needs.

The state appeals court in March said the couple could face trial and the Supreme Court said it would let that decision stand.

School Shooting-Michigan
Ethan Crumbley could face life in jail (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

Crumbley killed four fellow students and injured seven other people at Oxford High School in November 2021. A judge last week said he is eligible for life in prison without parole.

The 17-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced on December 8.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News