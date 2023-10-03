McCarthy ousted as House speaker as Democrats join Republicans to topple him

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his role as the speaker of the US House of Representatives after an extraordinary showdown.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

Mr McCarthy’s chief rival, Matt Gaetz, brought forward the “motion to vacate”, drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who said he was unworthy of leadership.