Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

McCarthy ousted as House speaker as Democrats join Republicans to topple him

World NewsPublished:

Kevin McCarthy’s chief rival, Matt Gaetz, brought forward the motion to remove him.

Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his role as the speaker of the US House of Representatives after an extraordinary showdown.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

Mr McCarthy’s chief rival, Matt Gaetz, brought forward the “motion to vacate”, drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who said he was unworthy of leadership.

The next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News