Judge issues gagging order on Donald Trump after comments about court clerk

Donald Trump

A judge has imposed a limited gag order on Donald Trump after the former president disparaged a key court employee during his civil business fraud trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains only to verbal attacks on court staff.

It came after Trump recirculated a disparaging social media post about Judge Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate” and not tolerated, he said.