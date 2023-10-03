Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Judge issues gagging order on Donald Trump after comments about court clerk

World NewsPublished:

It came after Trump recirculated a disparaging social media post about Allison Greenfield.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

A judge has imposed a limited gag order on Donald Trump after the former president disparaged a key court employee during his civil business fraud trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains only to verbal attacks on court staff.

It came after Trump recirculated a disparaging social media post about Judge Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate” and not tolerated, he said.

Trump had already deleted the post.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News