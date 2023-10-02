Notification Settings

Missing people located after Spanish nightclub fire that killed 13

World NewsPublished:

Murcia city council declared three days of mourning after the blaze on Sunday.

Part of the burned-out interior the nightclub

Five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, a Spanish official has said.

The death toll stands at 13, with 24 people injured.

Francisco Jimenez, the national government representative in the south-eastern region of Murcia, told Spanish television that no further bodies had been found and there was no longer anyone missing.

Firefighters battling the blaze on Sunday (Bomberos/Ayuntamiento de Murcia via AP)

Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to how the fire started on Sunday. They also worked to secure the interior of the building to avoid a possible collapse.

The blaze started at around 6am in a nightclub and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said. All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-mast on public buildings.

