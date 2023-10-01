Pro-Russia ex-PM leads party to win in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections

Chairman of SMER-Social Democracy party Robert Fico

A populist former prime minister and his leftist party have won parliamentary elections in Slovakia, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message, according to almost complete results.

Former prime minister Robert Fico and the leftist Smer, or Direction, party led with 22.9%, the Slovak Statistics Office said early on Sunday after completing the count of 99.98% of the votes from some 6,000 polling stations.

The election on Saturday was a test for the small eastern European country’s support for neighbouring Ukraine in its war with Russia, and the win by Mr Fico could strain a fragile unity in the European Union and Nato.

Mr Fico, 59, vowed to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine in Russia’s war if his attempt to return to power succeeded.

Robert Fico opposes EU sanctions on Russia (Petr David Josek/AP)

The country of 5.5 million people created in 1993 following the break-up of Czechoslovakia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia invaded last February, donating arms and opening the borders for refugees fleeing the war.

Slovakia has delivered to Ukraine its fleet of the Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, the S-300 air defence system, helicopters, armoured vehicles and much-needed demining equipment.

The current caretaker government is planning to send Ukraine artillery ammunition and to train Ukrainian service members in demining.

Winning approval for sending more arms to Ukraine is getting more difficult in many countries. In the US Congress, a Bill to avert a government shutdown in Washington excluded President Joe Biden’s request to provide more security assistance to the war-torn nation.

In other countries, including Germany, France, and Spain, populist parties sceptical of intervention in Ukraine also command significant support. Many of these countries have national or regional elections coming up that could tip the balance of popular opinion away from Kyiv and toward Moscow.

With no party winning a majority of seats, a coalition government will need to be formed.

Leader of the Progressive Slovakia party Michal Simecka said his party respected the result (Petr David Josek/AP)

The president traditionally asks an election’s winner to try to form a government, so Mr Fico is likely to become prime minister again.

He served as prime minister in 2006-2010 and again in 2012-2018.

A liberal, pro-West newcomer, the Progressive Slovakia party, was a distant second, with 18% of the votes.

Its leader Michal Simecka, who is deputy president of the European Parliament, said his party respected the result.

“But it’s bad news for Slovakia,” he said.

“And it would be even worse if Robert Fico manages to create a government.”

He said he would like to try to form a governing coalition if Mr Fico fails.

The left-wing Hlas (Voice) party, led by Mr Fico’s former deputy in Smer, Peter Pellegrini, came in third with 14.7%.

Former Slovak prime minister Peter Pellegrini congratulated Mr Fico on his victory (Darko Bandic/AP)

Mr Pellegrini parted ways with Mr Fico after the scandal-tainted Smer lost the previous election in 2020, but their possible reunion would boost Mr Fico’s chances to form a government.

Mr Pellegrini replaced Mr Fico as prime minister after he was forced to resign by major anti-government street protests following the 2018 killing of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

Mr Pellegrini congratulated Mr Fico on his victory but said that two former prime ministers in one government might not work well.

“It’s not ideal but that doesn’t mean such a coalition can’t be created,” he said.

Another potential coalition partner, the ultranationalist Slovak National Party, a clear pro-Russian group, received 5.6%.

Those three parties would have a parliamentary majority if they joined forces in a coalition government.

Mr Fico opposes EU sanctions on Russia, questions whether Ukraine can force out the invading Russian troops and wants to block Ukraine from joining Nato.

He proposes that instead of sending arms to Kyiv, the EU and the US should use their influence to force Russia and Ukraine to strike a compromise peace deal.

Mr Fico’s critics worry that his return to power could lead Slovakia to abandon its course in other ways, following the path of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and to a lesser extent of Poland under the Law and Justice party.

“It can’t be ruled out that he will be looking for a partner who uses similar rhetoric, and the partner will be Viktor Orban,” said Radoslav Stefancik, an analyst from the University of Economics in Bratislava.

Mr Orban welcomed Mr Fico’s victory.

“Always good to work together with a patriot,” he posted on Twitter, now known as X. “Looking forward to it!”

Hungary has been sanctioned by the EU for alleged rule-of-law violations and corruption, while EU institutions say Poland has been on a slippery slope away from the EU’s rule-of-law principles.

Mr Fico has threatened to dismiss investigators from the National Criminal Agency and the special prosecutor who deals with the most serious crimes and corruption.

Hungary has also – uniquely among EU countries – maintained close relations with Moscow and argued against supplying arms to Ukraine or providing it with economic assistance.

Mr Fico repeats Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unsupported claim that the Ukrainian government runs a Nazi state from which ethnic Russians in the country’s east needed protection.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust.

Known for foul-mouthed tirades against journalists, Mr Fico also campaigned against immigration and LGBTQ+ rights.