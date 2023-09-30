US funding plan to avoid government shutdown clears latest hurdle

Congress Budget

On the brink of a federal government shutdown, US politicians on Saturday swiftly approved 45-day funding Bill to keep federal agencies open as Speaker Kevin McCarthy dropped demands for steep spending cuts and relied on Democratic votes for passage to send the package to the Senate.

The new approach would leave behind aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of Republican representatives, but the plan would increase federal disaster assistance by 16 billion dollars (£13 billion), meeting President Joe Biden’s full request.

With hours to go for the midnight deadline to fund the government, the Senate was also in for a rare weekend session and prepared to act next.

“We’re going to do our job,” Mr McCarthy said ahead of voting. “We’re going to be adults in the room. And we’re going to keep government open.”

With no deal in place before Sunday, federal workers will face furloughs, more than two million active-duty and reserve military troops will work without pay and programs and services that Americans rely on from coast to coast will begin to face shutdown disruptions.

The House measure would fund government at current 2023 levels for 45 days, through to November 17, moving closer to the Senate’s approach. But the Senate package would have added six billion dollars (£4.9 billion) for Ukraine to fight the war against Russia and six billion dollars for US disaster relief.

Both chambers came to a standstill as politicians assessed their options, some decrying the loss of Ukraine aid.

“The American people deserve better,” said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, warning in a lengthy floor speech that “extreme” Republicans were risking shutdown.