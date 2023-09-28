Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US guitarist Al Di Meola ‘stable’ after suffering heart attack in Romania

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 69-year-old is said to have become ill after he started playing a concert in Bucharest.

Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola
Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola

The award-winning US guitarist Al Di Meola is in a stable condition after suffering a heart attack in Romania’s capital, a hospital official said.

Di Meola, 69, is said to have become ill after he began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest at 9pm on Wednesday night (7pm BST).

In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said he was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction (Stemi).

According to the healthcare website Cleveland Clinic, a Stemi mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers and “tend(s) to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack”.

Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy.

One of Di Meola’s most popular tracks is Mediterranean Sundance, which was part of his 1977 album, Elegant Gypsy.

According to his official website, he has sold more than six million records worldwide.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News