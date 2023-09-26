Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers as he built his empire

Election 2024 Trump

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling on Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

The decision, days before the start of a non-jury trial in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, is the strongest repudiation yet of Mr Trump’s carefully coiffed image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul turned political powerhouse.