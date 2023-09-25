Amazon investing up to £3.27 billion in AI startup Anthropic

An Amazon warehouse in the UK

Amazon is investing up to four billion US dollars (£3.27 billion) in Anthropic and taking a minority stake in the artificial intelligence (AI) startup, the two companies have said.

The investment underscores how big tech companies are pouring money into AI as they race to capitalise on the opportunities the latest generation of the technology is set to fuel.

Amazon and Anthropic said the deal is part of a broader collaboration to develop so-called foundation models, which underpin the generative AI systems that have captured global attention.

Foundation models, also known as large language models, are trained on vast pools of online information, like blog posts, digital books, scientific articles and pop songs to generate text, images and video that resemble human work.

Under the agreement, Anthropic is making Amazon its primary cloud computing service and using the online retail giant’s custom chips as part of work to train and deploy its generative AI systems.

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded by former staffers from OpenAI, the maker of the ChatGPT AI chatbot which made a global splash with its ability to come up with answers mimicking human responses.

Anthropic has released its own ChatGPT rival, Claude.

The latest version, which is available in the US and UK, is capable of “sophisticated dialogue and creative content generation to complex reasoning and detailed instruction”, the company said.

Amazon is scrambling to catch up with rivals like Microsoft, which invested a billion dollars (£820 million) in OpenAI in 2019, followed by another multibillion-dollar investment at the start of year.