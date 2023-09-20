Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement

People-Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, have reached a settlement in their divorce.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” the couple said in a joint statement released by the actor’s publicist, Arnold Robinson.

The agreement ends what had become a contentious court fight, and lets the couple avoid a court case that had been scheduled for December in a Santa Barbara County, California court.

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May.

The two had already fought in court over child support payments. After a two-day hearing in which both Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, testified, a judge on September 8 ordered Costner to pay about 63,000 dollars (£50,800) a month for their three children, People reported. Baumgartner had sought about 175,000 dollars (£141,000) a month.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 and married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 16 and 14, and a daughter, 12, together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of TV’s Yellowstone and films including Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard and Bull Durham.