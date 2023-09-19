Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv

Emergency services work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday

Russia has launched a massive drone attack on the western city of Lviv, damaging a warehouse facility in a fire and killing one man, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine intercepted 27 of 30 Shahed drones overnight, the air force said on Tuesday.

But drones that got through air defence systems sparked a blaze at the industrial storage facility, which was not used for military purposes, governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

An artillery strike in Kherson in the south hit a bus, killing a police sergeant and wounding two men, said Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs.

That strike also set a warehouse on fire.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 September 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/wN3SDU2h5D ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/yAcwFfJcIa — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) September 19, 2023

The developments in the war front come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in New York to address the UN General Assembly and Security Council before going to Washington on Thursday to meet with politicians and US President Joe Biden.

Mr Zelensky has continued to drum up funding and support for new weapons as the counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June approaches what could be its final weeks before wet weather slows progress.

Ukraine has made small advances but no major breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said, while in Germany attending the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, that the 31 M1 Abrams tanks it promised will soon begin arriving in Ukraine, as was expected.

Norway said it will donate approximately 50 tracked cargo carriers to Ukraine.