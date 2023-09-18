US military appeals for public help to find missing fighter jet

Missing Marine Corps Fighter Jet

US military officials have appealed for the public’s help to find a fighter jet after the pilot safely ejected over South Carolina.

The Marine Corps pilot ejected and parachuted from the F-35 and landed in a North Charleston neighbourhood at about 2pm local time no Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Based on the missing plane’s location and trajectory, the search for the F-35 Lightning II jet was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, said Senior Master Sergeant Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston. Both lakes are north of North Charleston.

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search for the F-35 after some bad weather cleared in the area, Ms Stanton said. Military officials appealed in online posts on Sunday for any help from the public in locating the aircraft.

Officials are still investigating why the pilot ejected.

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston.