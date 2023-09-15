Climate protesters demand end to fossils fuels as Earth heats up

Climate protesters

Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are calling for an end to the burning of fossil fuels as the globe suffers dramatic weather extremes and record-breaking heat.

A strike – driven by several mostly youth-led, local and global climate groups and organisations, including Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement – will take place in dozens of countries and in hundreds of cities worldwide and continue through the weekend.

A week before the planned protest, the United Nations warned that countries are way off track to curb warming to 1.5C since pre-industrial times, as agreed in Paris in 2015. The world has warmed at least 1.1C since then.

Extreme weather events have been seen around the world this year (AP)

Over the past few months, Earth broke its daily average heat record several times according to one metric, July was the hottest month ever recorded, and the Northern Hemisphere summer was declared the hottest ever.

Dozens of extreme weather events – from Hurricane Idalia in the south-eastern United States to torrential flooding in Delhi in India – are believed to have been made worse by human-caused climate change.

Another major strike is planned to take place Sunday in New York, to coincide with the city’s Climate Week and the U.N. climate summit.