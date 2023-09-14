Death toll soars to 11,300 after flooding in Libyan coastal city of Derna

Libya Flooding

The Libyan Red Crescent said that the death toll from floods in Libya’s eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300, as search efforts continue.

Marie el-Drese, secretary general of aid group, told the Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 are reported missing in the coastal city.

A general view of the flooded city of Derna, Libya (Muhammad J Elalwany/AP)

Storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna.