Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

12 feared dead and dozens injured following fire in Vietnam’s capital

World NewsPublished:

Rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in Hanoi.

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam
Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam

A fire at a nine-storey apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed about 12 people and injured more than 50, state media reported.

The blaze has been extinguished and rescue operations are continuing, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi.

It was home to 150 residents, and 54 of the 70 people rescued from the fire were taken to hospital, state media said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News