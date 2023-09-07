Murderer escaped by scaling wall topped with razor wire, says US prison official

Pennsylvania state police search for escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante

A murderer made a brazen escape from a prison yard in Philadelphia by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof in a breakout that went undetected by guards for a full hour, authorities in Pennsylvania said as the killer eluded a widening manhunt for a seventh day.

The timeline and details of Danelo Cavalcante’s escape – including that he got out using the same route another prisoner took in May – were released as police from various agencies flooded a search zone of increasingly worried residents.

A tower guard on duty during the breakout was put on leave as part of the escape investigation.

The escape and search have attracted international attention and became big news in Cavalcante’s native Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story on Wednesday with the headline “Dangerous hide-and-seek”.

Howard Holland, acting warden of Chester County Prison, played a security video at a news conference on Wednesday.

It shows 34-year-old Cavalcante standing in a passageway next to the jail yard before bracing his hands on one wall and his feet on another and then “crab-walking” up the walls out of the camera’s view.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend, is also wanted in his native Brazil over a separate killing (Chester County Prison/AP)

Mr Holland said the prison had brought in a consultant after the first escape in May and added razor wire to that area.

“What was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing the single point of physical countermeasures should have been bolstered by additional means. We are addressing that,” he said, adding that the prison was fully staffed when Cavalcante broke out.

The prison is considering adding officers to the yard during recreation times, as well as caging in the top of those yards, Mr Holland said.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office has taken over the escape investigation, he added.

Mr Holland said the inmate who escaped in May was returned within minutes after a tower guard quickly sounded the alarm.

He said Cavalcante was identified as missing after a headcount, more than an hour after the video was taken. A public siren was sounded at about 10am.

Pennsylvania State Police block off a road as the search continues for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)

Mr Holland declined to say why the guard, whose name has not been made public, had not noticed Cavalcante hopping from the roof and heading away from the prison’s perimeter.

Cavalcante was given a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021, and escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison.

Prosecutors said he killed Ms Brandao to stop her telling police that he was wanted over a 2017 killing in Brazil.

He was captured in Virginia after Ms Brandao’s death and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Two suburban Philadelphia school districts remained shut and one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens was closed on Wednesday as authorities continue their search.

Cavalcante has been spotted six times since he escaped, most recently on Tuesday night when he was seen in a residential area but soon disappeared into woods.

He was spotted on Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the garden’s grounds.

That sighting led officials to move the search area further south on Tuesday after they determined Cavalcante had probably slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds law enforcement officers, including heavily armed police.

Authorities have urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked, to check the properties of any neighbours who are away, and to look out for missing cars, bicycles or other means of transport Cavalcante might use.

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has eluded the widening manhunt for a week (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)

Danielle Lawrence, of Pocopson, which is near the jail, roughly 25 miles (40km) west of Philadelphia, said: “It’s unnerving to know that I can’t stand in my backyard with my dogs. My husband has to come outside with me and, you know, it’s just an uneasy feeling.”

Ryan Drummond, whose Pocopson home was broken into late on Friday by a man believed to be Cavalcante, voiced similar views.

He believes Cavalcante came in through French doors that had a broken lock – and was perhaps nearby when his family was talking about the problem as they locked up the house that night.

“We’re still operating in this half-normal life right now, meaning the kids are off school. Parents are trying to do the Covid balance of working and managing their children,” he said.

The intruder left with “a peach, an apple, maybe a few snap peas” that he found on the kitchen counter, Mr Drummond added, along with a white hat that he soon lost as he fled past a neighbour’s yard.