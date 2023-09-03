Notification Settings

Jimmy Buffett ‘died after four-year fight with rare form of skin cancer’

World NewsPublished:

The statement also disclosed where the Margaritaville singer died – at his home in Sag Harbour, New York, near the Hamptons.

Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged on Saturday.

The statement also disclosed where the Margaritaville singer died – at his home in Sag Harbour, New York, near the Hamptons.

He had been living with the cancer for four years while continuing to perform, the last time making a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July, the statement said.

Buffett conjured an easygoing, sand-between-the-toes lifestyle in songs such as Cheeseburger In Paradise, Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes and Margaritaville (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/AP)

Merkel cell carcinoma, as it is known in medical literature, is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin, according to the federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic.

Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers and being light-skinned and over 50.

Buffett conjured an easygoing, sand-between-the-toes lifestyle in songs such as Cheeseburger In Paradise, Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes and Margaritaville.

He built the latter into a brand that encompassed restaurants, clothing, casinos and more.

