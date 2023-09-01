Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former US president Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Mr Trump lawyer also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for September 6.

He joins the former president and several others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Former US president Donald Trump (PA)

Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together.