Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

Mississippi alligator

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the US state’s department of wildlife, fisheries and parks.

Four men, Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White, captured a male alligator on Saturday in west Mississippi’s Sunflower River.

It weighed 802.5lbs (364kgs) and measured 14ft 3ins (4.3 metres) long, breaking the previous record by more than two inches, the department said.

The male alligator weighed 802.5lbs (Shane Smith/Red Antler Processing/AP)

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year.