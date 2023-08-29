Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

Latif Khoosa, a member of Imran Khan's legal team, leaves Islamabad High Court

A Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison sentence of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister, his lawyers and court officials said on Tuesday.

Although he will face a retrial in due course, the ruling will enable the popular 70-year-old politician to contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Khan has denied the charges, insisting he did not violate any rules.

Islamabad High Court also granted bail for Khan, but it was not immediately clear if he will be released because he also faces a multitude of other charges brought since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

Lawyers and supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan react after the ruling by Islamabad High Court (Anjum Naveed/AP)

A member of Khan’s legal team, Shoaib Shaheen, said the court issued a brief verbal order, with a written ruling to be be issued later.

Khan was convicted and sentenced earlier this month by another court which found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office.

Babar Awan, another of Khan’s senior lawyers, said after the announcement of the decision: “Imran Khan is again entitled to lead his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after today’s court order.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Election Commission had disqualified Khan from running for office for five years. Under Pakistan’s laws, no convicted person is eligible to lead a party, run in elections, or hold public office.

Since he was ousted, Khan has said his removal was a conspiracy by the United States, his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistani military – accusations they all deny.

Mr Sharif stepped down this month after the parliament’s term ended.

Babar Awan, a leading member of Imran Khan’s legal team, talks to the media outside Islamabad High Court (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Meanwhile, Pakistan is facing deepening economic and political turmoil.

The forthcoming vote has been complicated by an announcement by the election oversight body that polls must be delayed for at least three to four months because it needs more time to redraw constituencies to reflect the recently held census.

Under the constitution, a vote is to be held in October or November.

Until then, caretaker-Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is running the day-to-day affairs.