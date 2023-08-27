Three injured in US military plane crash in Australia

An MV-22B Osprey plane

Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital after a US aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a multination military exercise on Sunday, officials said.

One of the injured is in a critical condition and the other two are stable, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three casualties are American.

The critically injured patient is a US Marine, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves forces from the US, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defence Department said.