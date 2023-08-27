Sheriff provides details of Jacksonville shooting

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General store that was the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

The white man who fatally shot three black people in a racist attack at a store in Florida shot one of his victims as she sat in her car, chased another through the store and shot the third as he entered, Jacksonville’s sheriff has said.

Gunman Ryan Palmeter, 21, legally purchased his guns in recent months even though he had been involuntarily committed for a mental health examination in 2017, Sheriff TK Waters said.

He killed himself after killing his three victims.

Mr Waters identified those shot in Saturday’s attack at a Dollar General as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car; store employee AJ Laguerre, 19, who was shot as he tried to flee; and customer Gerrald Gallion, 29, who was shot as he entered the store.

Law enforcement officials at a Dollar General store that was the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun in the shooting, Mr Waters said.

Palmeter lived with his parents in neighbouring Clay County and had texted his father during the shooting and told him to break into his room, Mr Waters said.