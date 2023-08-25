Notification Settings

Maui County releases names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire

World NewsPublished:

More than a hundred people have been confirmed dead after the wildfires and the number is expected to rise.

A missing person flyer on the door of a business in a shopping centre in Lahaina
A missing person flyer on the door of a business in a shopping centre in Lahaina

Maui County has released the names of 388 people still missing more than two weeks after the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

Officials are asking anyone who knows a person on the list to be safe to contact authorities.

The FBI compiled the list of names. The number of confirmed dead after fires on Maui that destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina stands at 115, a number the county said is expected to rise.

Aftermath of the wildfires in Lahaina
The names of 388 people still missing after the fires have been released (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed,” Police Chief John Pelletier said. “This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

Names on the list were deemed validated if officials had a person’s first and last name and a verified contact for the person who reported them missing, officials said.

An additional 1,732 people who had been reported missing have been found safe as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.

On Wednesday, officials said 1,000 to 1,100 names remained on the FBI’s tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for, but DNA had been collected from only 104 families, a figure far lower than in previous major disasters around the country.

Crosses honouring victims killed in the fires are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Hawaii
Crosses honouring victims killed in the fires are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Hawaii (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Mr Pelletier said on Tuesday that his team faced difficulties in compiling a solid list. In some cases, people provided only partial names, and in other cases names might be duplicated. Hawaii officials had expressed concern that by releasing a list of the missing, they would also be identifying some people who have died.

As of Thursday, officials said they had notified the families of 35 people who had been identified, but the families of an additional 11 identified people had not been located or notified.

The eight names released on Thursday included a family-of-four whose remains were found in a burned car near their home: seven-year-old Tony Takafua; his mother, Salote Tone, 39; and his grandparents Faaoso Tone, 70, and Maluifonua Tone, 73.

Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday, saying the utility firm negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane.

Hawaii Electric said in a statement it is “very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding”.

