Two dead and many feared trapped as building collapses in Nigeria’s capital

World NewsPublished:

The two-story building in the densely populated Garki district of Abuja collapsed during a downpour.

Rescue crews were searching for survivors on Thursday after a building collapse in Nigeria’s capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped, emergency officials said.

The two-story building in the densely populated Garki district of the capital Abuja collapsed during a downpour late on Wednesday, witnesses said. It served both as a shopping centre and a residential block and some of those trapped were believed to be shoppers.

Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the city said 37 people have so far been pulled alive from the rubble. She said the rescue efforts would continue until the rubble has been searched.

Rescue workers gather at the site of the collapsed building in Abuja, Nigeria (Chinedu Asadu/AP/PA)

Crews used an excavator and a bulldozer to clear away debris in search of survivors. A large crowd of people who gathered on the street where the building had stood cheered as crews pulled out survivors. Others awaited news about their missing relatives.

Samuel Japhet narrowly escaped the collapse after entering the building to buy drinks.

“We bought the drinks and left, it was not up to 30 minutes and it happened,” said Mr Japhet. “People were there, all these places, people live here.”

Earlier in August a mosque collapsed in the northwestern Kaduna state, killing seven people.

