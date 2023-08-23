Philippine supply boats breach Chinese coast guard blockade in South China Sea

A Philippine supply boat manoeuvres around Chinese coast guard ships in the South China Sea

Two Philippine boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in the disputed South China Sea to deliver food and other supplies to Filipino forces guarding a contested atoll, as a US Navy plane circled overhead.

Two Philippine coast guard vessels escorting the supply boats, however, were blocked by at least four Chinese coast guard ships for about five hours in the tense stand-off near Second Thomas Shoal.

The dangerous encounter was the latest flare-up in longstanding territorial disputes in the busy sea involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei. It is regarded as an Asian flashpoint and has become a delicate fault line in the US-China rivalry.

A Philippine supply boat manouevres as a Chinese coast guard tries to block its way (Aaron Favila/AP)

The Philippine coast guard invited a small group of journalists, including two from the Associated Press, to join its ships that secured the supply boats as part of a new strategy aimed at exposing China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

One Chinese coast guard ship came as close as 150ft (46m) as it crossed the bow of BRP Cabra to block the Philippine coast guard ship, which quickly manoeuvred to avoid a collision, said a coast guard officer on board the Cabra.

The Cabra and another coast guard ship, the BRP Sindangan, were surrounded by four Chinese coast guard ships and four suspected militia vessels and forced to stop as the other two Philippine boats delivered supplies to the Filipino forces at Second Thomas Shoal, more than four miles (7km) away.

All the Philippine vessels sailed away without further incident after the supplies and a fresh crew of Filipino sailors were delivered to the military outpost on a long-marooned Philippine navy ship at the atoll.

Philippine coast guard personnel on board BRP Cabra look at Chinese coast guard ships blocking their way off Second Thomas Shoal (Aaron Favila/AP)

“We’re happy that the resupply mission succeeded despite all the dangerous blockings and other actions,” Commander Emmanuel Dangate, of the Cabra, told AP.

Coast guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela condemned the Chinese coast guard blockade and other perilous manoeuvres as a violation of international regulations aimed at avoiding sea collisions.

The coast guard will provide a report to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila for a possible diplomatic protest against China, he said.

The hostilities started on Monday night, when a Chinese coast guard ship started tailing the Philippine vessels.

On Tuesday morning, both sides asserted their territorial rights in a flurry of radio message exchanges with a man identifying himself as coming from the one of the Chinese coast guard ships, warning at one point: “To avoid miscalculation, leave and keep out, otherwise you will bear full responsibility for all the consequences.”

When the Philippine ships did not back away, the Chinese radio caller warned that, because of such continued “infringement and provocation, we will take counter-measures”.

Chinese coast guard ships block Philippine coast guard BRP Cabra as it heads for Second Thomas Shoal during a rotation and resupply mission (Aaron Favila/AP)

Chinese coast guard ships repeatedly crossed the bows of the two Philippine coast guard ships at close range.

Up to three later positioned themselves in front of the Cabra, which remained stationary.

The Chinese ships also moved dangerously close to the wooden-hulled supply boats, but the two smaller vessels managed to dart cross the shallows toward the shoal.

Chinese officials at the embassy in Manila did not immediately comment on the encounter.

It was not immediately clear why the US Navy deployed the surveillance aircraft that flew overhead for more than three hours as the Chinese ships blocked and shadowed the Philippine vessels off Second Thomas Shoal.

When asked about the deployment of the plane, US Embassy spokesman Kanishka Gangopadhyay in Manila said he could not provide specifics.

“What I can say is that all of our military activities in the Philippines are conducted in full co-ordination with our Philippine allies,” he said.

A US Navy plane flies over the area of Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea (Aaron Favila/AP)

Filipino security officials have said they have received intelligence information and surveillance images taken in the disputed waters from their American and other foreign counterparts in the past as part of security co-operation.

The United States lays no claim to the South China Sea but has declared that freedom of navigation and flight, as well as peacefully resolving disputes, are in its national interest.