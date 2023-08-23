Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

North Korea launches long-range rocket

World NewsPublished:

In late May a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after lift-off.

North Korea
North Korea

North Korea has launched a long-range rocket, South Korea said on Thursday.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle”.

It gave no further details, but it is likely to be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

Earlier this week Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North planned to launch a satellite in the coming days.

In late May a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after lift-off, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the US and South Korea.

North Korea had vowed to make a second attempt.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News