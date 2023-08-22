Notification Settings

18 bodies found in area of Greece struck by major wildfire

World NewsPublished:

No reports of missing people have been filed so authorities are examining the possibility that the casualties were migrants who entered from Turkey.

Firefighters tackle a blaze in a forest in north-eastern Greece
Greek firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people in an area of north-eastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said on Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avanta area of the Alexandroupolis region, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said in a televised statement.

Given that no reports of missing people had been filed in the area, authorities are examining the possibility that the casualties were migrants who had entered the country from the nearby border with Turkey, he added.

