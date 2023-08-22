18 bodies found in area of Greece struck by major wildfire

Firefighters tackle a blaze in a forest in north-eastern Greece

Greek firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people in an area of north-eastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said on Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avanta area of the Alexandroupolis region, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said in a televised statement.