Search warrant for Twitter to turn over information on Donald Trump’s account

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

And a judge levied a 350,000 dollar (£275,000) fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released on Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and imposing the sanction.

The filing says Mr Smith obtained a search warrant directing twitter to produce “data and records” related to Mr Trump’s twitter account.