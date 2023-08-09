Notification Settings

Search warrant for Twitter to turn over information on Donald Trump’s account

Published:

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington.

Election 2024 Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

And a judge levied a 350,000 dollar (£275,000) fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released on Wednesday.

Trump Indictment Capitol Riot
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and imposing the sanction.

The filing says Mr Smith obtained a search warrant directing twitter to produce “data and records” related to Mr Trump’s twitter account.

The government also got a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant. The filing says the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offences”.

