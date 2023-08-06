Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Elon Musk's twitter profile shown on a phone with the old Twitter bird in the background

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June.

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.

Musk wrote in a post: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Musk said earlier on Sunday that he was training for the fight by lifting weights.

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote.

Musk, the owner of X, first issued the challenge to Zuckerberg following the news that Meta was preparing to release Twitter rival, Threads.

Responding to a user’s joke about Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu training, he wrote: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg responded with a post on his Instagram account, asking Musk to “send me location” in a story update.

Musk’s push to stream the video live on X comes as he’s pushing to turn the platform into a “digital town square”.

However, his much-publicised Twitter Spaces kick-off event in May with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay.

Musk had said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event.