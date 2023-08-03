Notification Settings

Apple’s earnings top analysts’ forecasts but year-over-year sales drop again

World News

But iPhones sales – the product segment watched most closely by Wall Street – fell 2% from a year ago.

The logo in the window of the Apple Store on Regent Street, London

Apple made a slightly higher profit last quarter even though sales dipped during the period – a time during which the iPhone maker became the first publicly held company in the US to be valued at 3 trillion dollars.

The results released on Thursday covered April to June, the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That is its longest stretch of declining sales in nearly seven years.

Revenue totalled 81.8 billion dollars (£64.4 billion), down 1% from last year. Profit edged up by less than 1% from a year ago to 19.9 billion (£15.6 billion), or 1.26 dollars per share.

The earnings were better than the 1.20 dollars per share projected by analysts polled by FactSet Research, while revenue matched analyst forecasts.

But iPhones sales — the product segment watched most closely by Wall Street — fell 2% from a year ago to 39.7 billion dollars (£31.24 billion), below analysts’ predictions.

Apple’s stock declined by about 1% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

