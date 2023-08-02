Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Treat Williams

A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset, Vermont has concluded that a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said.

Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, Vermont, has been processed and released ahead of an arraignment in September, state police said.

A court official could not say whether Koss had a lawyer.

Koss has been approached for comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Centre, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Centre in New York.

His nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series Everwood and the movie Hair.