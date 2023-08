Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Nigeriens protest

France announced a planned evacuation from Niger on Tuesday after a military coup there won backing from two other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers.

The French Foreign Ministry in Paris said the evacuation “will happen rapidly”. It gave no other immediate details.

The decision to evacuate comes amid a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The West African regional body known as ECOWAS announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger on Sunday and said it would use force if the coup leaders do not reinstate Mr Bazoum within one week.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s state minister for territorial administration and decentralisation, speaks on state television network ORTM (ORTM/AP)

Mr Bazoum’s government was one of the West’s last democratic partners against West African extremists.

In a joint statement from Mali and Burkina Faso, their military governments wrote that “any military intervention against Niger will be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”.

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s state minister for territorial administration and decentralisation, read the statement on Malian state TV on Monday evening.

The two countries also denounced ECOWAS economic sanctions as “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane” and refused to apply them.

ECOWAS suspended all commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, as well as freezing Nigerien assets held in regional central banks.

Niger relies heavily on foreign aid, and sanctions could further impoverish its more than 25 million people.

Mali and Burkina Faso have each undergone two coups since 2020, as soldiers overthrew governments claiming they could do a better job fighting increasing jihadi violence linked to al Qaida and the terrorist group calling itself Islamic State.

ECOWAS has sanctioned both countries and suspended them from the bloc, but never threatened to use force.

Nigeriens holding a Russian flag and placards participate in a march (Sam Mednick/AP)

Also on Sunday, Guinea, another country under military rule since 2021, issued a statement in support of Niger’s junta and urged ECOWAS to “come to its senses”.

In a statement from the ruling party, Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, general of the brigade, said: “The sanctions measures advocated by ECOWAS, including military intervention, are an option that would not be a solution to the current problem, but would lead to a human disaster whose consequences could extend beyond Niger’s borders.”

He added that the Guinea would not apply the sanctions.

In anticipation of the ECOWAS decision Sunday, thousands of pro-junta supporters took to the streets in Niamey, denouncing France, waving Russian flags along with signs reading “down with France”, supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin and telling the international community to stay away.

There has been no clear explanation of the Russian symbols, but the country seems to symbolise anti-Western feelings for the demonstrators.

Protesters also burned down a door and smashed windows at the French Embassy before the Nigerien army dispersed them.

Niger could be following in the same footsteps as Mali and Burkina Faso, say analysts, both of which saw protesters waving Russian flags after their respective coups.

After the second coup in Burkina Faso in September, protesters also attacked the French Embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou, and damaged and ransacked the Institut Francais, France’s international cultural promotion organisation.

If ECOWAS uses force, it could also trigger violence between civilians supporting the coup and those against it, Niger analysts say.

Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based think tank said that, while unlikely, “the consequences on civilians of such an approach if putschists chose confrontation would be catastrophic”.

Mr Lyammouri does not see a “military intervention happening because of the violence that could trigger,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday commended the resolve of the ECOWAS leadership to “defend constitutional order in Niger” after the sanctions announcement, and joined the bloc in calling for the immediate release of Mr Bazoum and his family.

Also on Sunday, junta spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane banned the use of social media to put out messages he described as harmful to state security.

Observers believe Mr Bazoum is being held at his house in the capital, Niamey.

The first photos of him since the coup appeared on Sunday evening, sitting on a couch smiling beside Chad’s President Mahamat Deby, who had flown in to mediate between the government and the junta.

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum is believed to be on house arrest (Boureima Hama/Pool Photo/AP)

Both the United States and France have sent troops and hundreds of millions of dollars of military and humanitarian aid in recent years to Niger, which was a French colony until 1960.

The country was seen as the last working with the West against extremism in a Francophone region where anti-French sentiment had opened the way for the Russian private military group Wagner.

After neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso ousted the French military and began working with Wagner mercenaries, Mr Blinken visited Niger in March to strengthen ties and announce 150 million US dollars (£116 million) in direct assistance, calling the country “a model of democracy”.

The US will consider cutting aid if the coup is successful, the State Department said on Monday.

Department spokesman Matt Miller said that aid is “very much in the balance depending on the outcome of the actions in the country”.

He added: “US assistance hinges on continued democratic governance in Niger.”

The sanctions could be disastrous and Niger needs to find a solution to avoid them, Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou told French media outlet Radio France Internationale on Sunday.

He said: “When people say there’s an embargo, land borders are closed, air borders are closed, it’s extremely difficult for people … Niger is a country that relies heavily on the international community.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended the resolve of the ECOWAS leadership (Manuel Balce Ceneta, File/AP)

In the capital of Niger, many people live in makeshift shelters tied together with slats of wood, sheets and plastic tarps because they can’t pay rent. They scramble daily to make enough money to feed their children.

Since the 1990s, the 15-nation ECOWAS has tried to protect democracies against the threat of coups, with mixed success.

Four nations are run by military governments in West and Central Africa, where there have been nine successful or attempted coups since 2020.

In the 1990s, ECOWAS intervened in Liberia during its civil war, one of the bloodiest conflicts in Africa and one that left many wary of intervening in internal conflicts.

In 2017, ECOWAS intervened in Gambia to prevent the new president’s predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, from disrupting the handover of power.

Around 7,000 troops from Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal entered the country, according to the Global Observatory, which provides analysis on peace and security issues.