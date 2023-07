Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China

Waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Thursday

Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines.

The storm plowed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds to parts of Taiwan, especially the Penghu island group, also known as the Pescadores.

In the Philippines, a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon caused 39 deaths, including 26 when a passenger ship capsized.

At least 13 people were reported dead earlier due to Doksuri’s onslaught, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees, and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said.

Fishing boats take shelter at a harbour as Typhoon Doksuri approaches the city of Chaozhou in southern China’s Guangdong Province (Wang Ruiping/Xinhua/AP)

More than 20 others remained missing, including four coastguard personnel whose boat overturned while on a rescue mission in the hard-hit Cagayan province, disaster response officials said on Friday.

The storm caused widespread power cuts and agricultural damage in the archipelagic country and prompted the suspension of work, classes and sea travel at the height of the onslaught, officials said, adding they were monitoring another approaching storm.

China has upped its typhoon preparedness through text messaging and notices on social media.

In Fujian, more than 400,000 people had been moved to safety, hundreds of ships returned to ports and transportation suspended.

Businesses and summer school classes were also shut down and the public was urged to stay indoors.

In the city of Quanzhou, the roof of a sports stadium was partially torn off, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.